Coventry City boss admits having 'no chance' against Sunderland in transfer market, plus Bury's dilemma and Paul Lambert's summer of frustration - League One round-up
Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed how close he came to bringing Marc McNulty back to the club before Sunderland swooped to land the ex-Reading ace.
The Sky Blues boss said he did hold talks with the striker but admitted to having ‘no chance’ at competing with the Black Cats.
“I keep in touch with him but to compete with them, we can’t do that. It’s just out of our league, so it is what it is,” Robins said.
“But it’s interesting because we have got three ex-players up there now, three players who played in League Two with us and have gone into League One together. Sparky is a good player, a top player and is a good signing for them.”
Speaking to Coventry Live, he added: “I have had numerous conversations with him over the period of time he’s been away from the club but specifically on moving back here, no.”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Elsewhere in League One, Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed his summer transfer frustrations after the club’s relegation from the Championship.
"We need, I think, at least three to come in," said Lambert to the East Anglian Daily Times.
"We've identified lads and now it's over to (owner) Marcus (Evans) and (general manager of football operations) Lee (O'Neill) to try and get them in. The lads I've identified wouldn't be loans. It's over to the club now."
Finally, Bury have been warned they will face expulsion from League One by the EFL if financial assurances are not provided by the financially stricken Shakers.