'Could have been Sunderland before Stewart Donald took over': Cats fans reflect on Bury's Football League expulsion
Last night, Bury FC were expelled from the Football League after owner Steve Dale failed to provide the proof of funds required to keep the club afloat.
Sunderland fans were quick to reflect on the news, with many supporters wondering what would have happened to their club had Stewart Donald not purchased the club from Ellis Short after relegation from the Championship.
Many Wearsiders also mentioned Bury’s gesture to the Bradley Lowery Foundation. The Shakers donated their gate receipts after playing Sunderland in a 2017 pre-season friendly to the charity in a move Cats fans certainly haven’t forgotten.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the news that their League One rivals had been expelled from the Football League.