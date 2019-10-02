The club worth of every League One team - according to FIFA 20

The controversial club worth of Sunderland and their League One rivals - according to FIFA 20

Club value and club worth is certainly always up for debate - and FIFA 20 figures are no different.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 17:00 pm
With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued each League One club...

1. Tranmere Rovers (23rd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £2,475,000

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Bristol City (22nd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £2,664,000

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Blackpool (21st)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £2,700,000

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Peterborough United (20th)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £3,060,000

Photo: Alex Burstow

