Conor McLaughlin opens up on Sunderland move and what type of player fans can expect to watch

New Sunderland signing Conor McLaughlin in international action

The full-back joined the Black Cats on Tuesday after two seasons in the Championship with Millwall.

A Northern Ireland international, the 27-year-old will join his new team-mates as they begin pre-season training on Tuesday.

McLaughlin was named in the team of the season the last time he played at League One level and hopes to replicate that level of performance on Wearside.

“I like to get forward, I like to think I'm composed on the ball,” he told safc.com.

"I've played at this level before with Fleetwood and we almost got promoted, so I'd like to think I'll be good at this level."

McLaughlin insisted he needed little reassurance or encouragement from manager Jack Ross before signing, but also took some counsel from an international team-mate.

"I've been speaking to Will Grigg over the past few days and he's only had good things to say about the club. I didn't need any reassurance anyway, but he did have nothing but good things to say,” he said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLaughlin is Sunderland’s first summer signing, with Jack Ross strengthening an area of the pitch that had been weakened by the departure of Adam Matthews.

McLaughlin says he is ‘delighted’ to get the opportunity.

"I've known about the interest for a few weeks now,” he said.

“I was away on international duty for a couple of weeks earlier in the summer and things started ticking away, but when I returned from Northern Ireland things really sped up from there.

"It sort of took the decision out of my hands as soon as I heard there was interest because it's a massive club that deserves to be much higher up the divisions and I will be doing all I can to help it get there.