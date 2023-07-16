News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Chris Rigg and two new Sunderland signings start against San Antonio FC as Jack Clarke is left out

Tony Mowbray has named his Sunderland starting XI to face San Antonio FC at the Toyota Field Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 01:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 01:14 BST

Chris Rigg will start for Sunderland in their pre-season fixture against San Antonio FC - along with two summer signings.

Rigg, 16, came off the bench to score the winner against South Shields during the Black Cats’ first friendly match of the summer last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland are now set to play three matches during their pre-season tour of the US, with games against New Mexico United and North Carolina FC to come.

New signings Jobe Bellingham and Hemir will also start the match against San Antonio at the Toyota Field Stadium.

Most Popular

Jack Clarke hasn’t been named in the starting XI, yet it’s understood the winger has picked up a minor injury, rather than because of transfer interest from Burnley.

Sunderland XI to play San Antonio FC: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, Ba, Hemir