Chris Rigg will start for Sunderland in their pre-season fixture against San Antonio FC - along with two summer signings.

Rigg, 16, came off the bench to score the winner against South Shields during the Black Cats’ first friendly match of the summer last weekend.

Sunderland are now set to play three matches during their pre-season tour of the US, with games against New Mexico United and North Carolina FC to come.

New signings Jobe Bellingham and Hemir will also start the match against San Antonio at the Toyota Field Stadium.

Jack Clarke hasn’t been named in the starting XI, yet it’s understood the winger has picked up a minor injury, rather than because of transfer interest from Burnley.