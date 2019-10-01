Chris Maguire set for one-match ban in Carabao Cup - and will miss Sunderland's trip to Oxford United
Sunderland will be without Chris Maguire for their Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United - with the winger set to serve a one-match suspension.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:08 pm
An EFL rule change in recent seasons means that bookings are now competition-specific and, having racked-up two cautions already in the Carabao Cup, Maguire will be forced to sit out the visit to the Kassam Stadium.
The Sunderland ace was booked in the wins over Accrington Stanley and Sheffield United - with just two cautions required for a one-match suspension in the cup competitions.
Maguire’s suspension can only be served in the Carabao Cup, meaning he will remain available for the Black Cats’ upcoming League One fixtures.
And indeed, the bookings he received in the cup fixtures will not count towards any ban in the third tier, where five cautions must be accrued in order to receive a one-match ban.