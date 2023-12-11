Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and a handful of first-team players will start for Sunderland's under-21s side against Tottenham in the Premier League Cup.

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, Nectarios Triantis and Hemir Semedo have also been named in the starting XI for Graeme Murty's side, just a day before the Black Cats' Championship fixture against Leeds at the Stadium of Light.

Burstow had multiple offers over the summer before electing to join Sunderland on loan on transfer deadline day.

The forward then made six consecutive Championship starts but has predominantly been named as a substitute in recent weeks, while still searching for his first Black Cats goal.

Hemir wasn't named in the senior squad for Saturday's 2-1 win over West Brom and hasn't started for the first team since their opening-day defeat against Ipswich.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Tottenham U21s: Bishop, Crompton, Triantis, Fieldson, Bainbridge, Burke, Middlemas, Spellman, Jones, Burstow, Hemir