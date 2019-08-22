Charlie Wyke makes a candid admission on his 'tough' start to life at Sunderland
Charlie Wyke has made a candid admission over his Sunderland career so far - after opening up on a ‘tough’ debut season on Wearside.
A long-term injury meant the striker - a marquee signing from Bradford City last summer - struggled to make a real impact until the latter half of the season.
And the striker has now admitted a lack of confidence made his start to life at the Stadium of Light a ‘tough’ one.
But with the confidence now oozing through the striker - thanks in part to two goals in three games - he’s hopeful of a far better campaign this time around.
“It was a tough season all round really,” he said of the 2018/19 season.
“When you're not playing well and don't have confidence it's hard, really. But I'll always give 100%,
“I'll do that every game, and I feel confident now so hopefully I take that into the season.
“Obviously I've got a full pre-season under my belt,” he continued.
“Last year I missed about six months altogether which halted my time at Sunderland.”
The spell on the sidelines hasn’t caused Wyke’s confidence to waver, though - as he admits bumps and bruises are inevitable.
"Injuries are part and parcel of the game and you're always going to pick-up knocks, especially the way I play.
“Like I say, it's part and parcel of it so you get on with it."
“It was a tough season last season, but I'm ready to go now.
“I feel fit and strong so hopefully it's a good season."