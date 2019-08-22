Charlie Wyke has made an honest admission on a potential Sunderland partnership with Will Grigg

The former Middlesbrough man netted his second of the season during Sunderland’s win at Rochdale, after the second half introduction of Grigg reinvigorated the Black Cats’ frontline.

And the switch in formation - which saw Grigg join the 26-year-old up front - led to a far better attacking showing, after Wyke was left isolated during the opening 45 minutes.

Indeed, the striker claims he would ‘prefer’ to play as part of a front two, and was quick to praise the Northern Irish international.

"Yeah, I probably would prefer someone up with me,” he admitted.

“Obviously I'm not fast, so I'm not going to get in behind as much.

“I thought Will came on and did well, and we did alright together.

“He put himself about and that's what he's good at.

“He got on the end of a few flick-ons and won some nice corners and I thought he worked really hard for the team. It was good."

Wyke’s start at Spotland was his first of the campaign, with Marc McNulty having led the line in recent weeks after enjoying a sterling start to life in the North East.

And the added competition in the forward areas provided by the Reading loanee is something Wyke is relishing.

“Obviously it's unfortunate he [McNulty] has picked up a little injury,” said the striker.

“But hopefully he's back soon and as you say, it's healthy competition and it makes people push and play better."

Having now got off the mark in League One, Wyke is targeting a run of games - which will hopefully see him rack up the goals.

And the forward already has a target in mind before the turn of the year,

"I just want to get back to what I used to be,” he added.

“Double figures before Christmas would be nice.