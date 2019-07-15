Charlie Methven reacts to stunning Sunderland season ticket sales
Charlie Methven has hailed the Sunderland support after stunning season ticket sales.
Season card sales have already surpassed 23,300.
12 months ago, 21,682 season cards had been sold, leading to sales greater than 24,000 in total.
The club’s executive director Methven, said: “Those of us working at the club owe a huge thank you to our passionate fan base for their continued commitment.
“For all of us, the weeks that followed our Wembley disappointment were tough, which makes it all the more laudable that our supporters have so swiftly dusted themselves down and readied themselves to once again be our club’s bedrock for the new campaign.
“The fact that there has been a significant and notable increase in season card sales is both a tribute to the steadfastness of SAFC supporters, but also, I think, a result of the many small improvements that were made to the matchday experience over the course of last season.”