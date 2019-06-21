Charlie Methven nearly broke down after Sunderland's 'shattering' League One play-off final defeat to Charlton
Charlie Methven admitted he was close to tears after Sunderland’s ‘shattering’ League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley.
Jack Ross’ side were gifted an early lead through Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr’s bizarre own goal just five minutes into the final, but Ben Purrington equalised.
With the normal time almost up, Patrick Bauer snuck in at the back post to give the Addicts the victory and promotion to the Championship - breaking Black Cats’ fans hearts in the process.
Speaking to fanzine A Love Supreme, executive director Methven confirmed his emotions were running high following Charlton’s late winner.
He said: “I think like everyone else, I was very, very sore for a couple of days. I mean, really sore, I can't, not since I was a little kid can I remember being that upset after a game.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“My daughter was crying, and I wasn’t far off joining her.
“I think that while the whole caravan was still on the road and still capable of reaching its final destination you can keep going. But all that pent up tension and ambition, desire and you come crashing off it, it's just a shattering blow.”
Methven then discussed how the defeat had affected plans for the upcoming season.
“The other problem is that because you're in the playoffs for three weeks, you've reduced the time to do a whole load of stuff off the pitch, in terms of review of that season and preparation for the following season.”