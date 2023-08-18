Rotherham have completed the signing of midfielder Christ Tiehi for an undisclosed club-record fee - yet the Frenchman still needs to acquire international clearance to feature against Sunderland this weekend.

The Millers have been trying to sign Tiehi for several weeks, with the player finally signing a three-year deal at the New York Stadium from Czech side FC Slovan Liberec.

Rotherham have taken one point from their first two Championship fixtures this season ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

After announcing the signing of Tiehi, a Rotherham statement said the club now ‘face a race against time to acquire international clearance for him to be eligible to feature in this weekend’s Championship clash with Sunderland.’

The 25-year-old made 19 Championship appearances during a loan spell at Wigan last season.

Reacting to the signing, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor told the club’s website: “It’s been a strange six weeks.

“It’s been one of the worst-kept secrets in football history, the fact he’s been training with us. He’s also been present at some of our games and then trained on the pitch after those games.

“We’ve not been able to hide it very well. At a club like Rotherham everything gets out no matter what.

“I’m delighted it’s over the line. Fingers crossed international clearance goes through in time for the weekend. He’s a player we targeted right at the beginning of the recruitment process.”