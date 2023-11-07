The latest Championship news as Sunderland's rivals edge closer to appointing a new manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's competitors in the Championship are closing in on the appointment of a new manager.

Bristol City sacked Nigel Pearson last month. The 60-year-old had been in charge at Ashton Gate for two-and-a-half seasons but has been relieved of his duties after a defeat to local rivals Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat left Bristol City 15th in the league at the time, with 18 points from their opening 14 matches and five points adrift of the promotion playoffs.

Bristol City, though, are reportedly poised to announce Oxford United manager Liam Manning as their new head coach.

Manning's first match in charge is due to be at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday, on the same day Sunderland play Birmingham City.

The 38-year-old coach has impressed at Oxford United in League One, leading them to second in the division this campaign after the club fought off relegation last season.