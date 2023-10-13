News you can trust since 1873
New Sheffield Wednesday boss explains big challenge plus Stoke’s frustration ahead of Sunderland test

The latest Championship news with no second-tier fixtures this weekend due to the international break.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have appointed 34-year-old Danny Rohl as their new manager following a dismal start to the season.

The Owls are bottom of the table with just three points from 11 league games and sacked  Xisco Munoz before the international break.

Rohl has held assistant manager positions at Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Southampton and with the German national team but this will be his first managerial role. Speaking to Wednesday’s club’s website the German said: “It’s amazing to be here now.

“It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club. I know it’s a big challenge now to make the step forward as a manager but I have prepared the last 10 years for this first step.”

Stoke midfielder says results will turn

Sunderland will return to action when they face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium next weekend, with The Potters sitting 21st in the table after recording just one win in their last eight league games.

Stoke boss Alex Neil hopes some of his first-team players will be available again following several injury setbacks in recent weeks, while midfielder Ben Pearson admits it’s been a challenging start to the campaign.

“I think everyone’s frustrated,” Pearson, 28, told BBC Radio Stoke. “The fans, the players and the staff - it’s frustrating when you’re not picking up results. But you’ve just got to keep plugging away, don’t give in, trust the process and we’ll be fine.”

Rooney targets Premier League return

At Birmingham, new manager Wayne Rooney hopes he can take Birmingham back to the Premier League after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew’s this week.

Rooney told BBC Radio WM: “I want to build Birmingham back up - really get it back to where it belongs. It’s a huge club. It hasn’t been where I think it should have been over the last 10 years and now this is a challenge and an opportunity to get it back there.”

Sunderland will face Birmingham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 11.

