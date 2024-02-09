Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Birmingham boss John Eustace looks set to take charge at Blackburn when Jon Dahl Tomasson has finalised his departure from Ewood Park.

Tensions have been running high at Rovers, with Tomasson said to be growing increasingly frustrated over failed transfer dealings and financial restrictions. It's been reported the Dane, who was appointed in 2022, has offered his resignation, with the team on an eight-match winless run in the Championship.

Forward Duncan McGuire had agreed to sign for Blackburn on loan on transfer deadline day, yet the deal wasn't approved by the EFL as registration documents were not submitted before the 11pm.

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Eustace is expected to sign contract as Blackburn's new boss on Friday afternoon, once the paperwork has been finalised for Tomasson to leave the club.

Rovers are preparing for Saturday's home game against Stoke, before a trip to Birmingham on Tuesday. Eustace has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues in October, when he was replaced by Wayne Rooney at St Andrew's.