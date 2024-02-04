Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland favourite Lee Cattermole has delivered his verdict on Sunderland's decision to keep Jack Clarke during the January window.

The ex-Leeds United and Tottenham man was the subject of Premier League interest from West Ham and Brentford during the winter with Italian club Lazio launching two bids for the winger on deadline day.

The Serie A club are believed to have bid around €15million for the player, which works out at £12.8million but saw their bids rejected by Sunderland, who were determined to keep hold of their most valuable asset.

After Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, Cattermole was quick to highlight just how important Clarke staying on Wearside could be for both player and club.

"It is really important for Jack," Cattermole told Sky. "I think he has had a great, great season and is really important to the club but imagine if they had a number nine? Someone like Jack Clarke who is getting down the sides of defences.

"He would get to the byline more if he had a number nine. He tends to come inside and get the shot off but really I would like to see him go down on his left foot and put things across goal and have runners across the face of goal."

Fellow pundit Jobi McAnuff was also quick to highlight Sunderland's number nine saga and name dropped deadline day departure Alex Pritchard after the attacking midfielder was reunited with Tony Mowbray.

"For Sunderland, listen we have spoken about it for a very long time now but a lack of a striker coming through the door in January in terms of experience is a big one and of course, Pritchard going as well," he said.

"He was someone who could sort of unlock defences. He was very creative and I think he will be a big loss as well. There will be some disappointment there."