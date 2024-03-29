Cardiff vs Sunderland: Team news and injury latest with Mike Dodds set to make changes for Championship match
Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats have eight games remaining this season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. Cardiff start the day five points ahead of Sunderland but were beaten by rivals Swansea last time out.
We'll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:
Cardiff vs Sunderland
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand, Wintle, Siopis, Bowler, Turnbull, Grant, Meite
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Aouchiche, Mundle, Bellingham
Bulut on Sunderland
And here's what Cardiff boss Erol Bulut had to say about Sunderland.
How Cardiff are shaping up
Cardiff had won four successive league games against Stoke, Bristol City, Huddersfield and Ipswich, before losing 2-0 to Swansea in the South Wales derby last time out.
The Bluebirds are five points ahead of Sunderland and are 11th in the table, eight points off a play-off place.
Dodds on Cardiff
Here's what Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds had to say about today's opponents:
"They are really organised, probably similar to QPR. They put bodies behind the ball and they are a serious threat from set-pieces.
"We must be better with the ball. We have spoken about this a lot.
"They are in-form at the moment, even if you put aside their derby game against Swansea City. We will we need to be focused and prepared, which we will be."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Top scorer Jack Clarke (below) remains sidelined with an ankle injury but is expected to return before the end of the season. Forward Nazariy Rusyn is also unavailable with a calf issue, after missing the goalless draw against QPR last time out.
Patrick Roberts has returned to training after suffering a hamstring injury, yet Sunderland are being cautious with the winger.
Luke O'Nien is available again after serving his two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, while Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack have all played for the under-21s side over the international break.
Jenson Seelt (knee), Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) remain sidelined.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats haven't won for seven matches and will be hoping to put things right this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction. Stick around and refresh the page to keep up to speed.
