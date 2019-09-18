Can you spot yourself in the Stadium of Light crowd as Sunderland draw with Rotherham United?
Sunderland took the lead in the first minute through Marc McNulty but were pegged back in the second-half, meaning Aiden McGeady’s missed penalty proved decisive. As ever, Black Cats fans turned out in their masses to watch their team.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 08:42 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
Here, we provide the best fan photos from the disappointing draw which left Sunderland fourth in League One with eight games played.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see if you can spot yourself in the Stadium of Light crowd last night.