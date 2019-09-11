Can you name the starting XI against Gillingham 15-years on from Marcus Stewart's hat-trick?
It’s 15-years to the day since a Marcus Stewart hat-trick propelled Mick McCarthey’s Sunderland towards a famous 4-0 Championship victory against Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 19:00
That year, the Black Cats went on to win the league with a massive 94 points with Stewart as the club’s top-scorer with a whopping 17 goals in all competitions. To celebrate, we’ve created a handy quiz to test your Sunderland AFC knowledge – can you name the starting XI from the win at Gillingham? Scroll down to find out.