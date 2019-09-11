Has it really been 15-years already?

Can you name the starting XI against Gillingham 15-years on from Marcus Stewart's hat-trick?

It’s 15-years to the day since a Marcus Stewart hat-trick propelled Mick McCarthey’s Sunderland towards a famous 4-0 Championship victory against Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 19:00

That year, the Black Cats went on to win the league with a massive 94 points with Stewart as the club’s top-scorer with a whopping 17 goals in all competitions. To celebrate, we’ve created a handy quiz to test your Sunderland AFC knowledge – can you name the starting XI from the win at Gillingham? Scroll down to find out.

1. GK

HINT: Famously scored against Derby County

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB

HINT: Joined Sunderland from Liverpool via two loan spells at Crewe Alexandra

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB

HINT: Captain on the day and was capped 63 times for the Republic of Ireland

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB

HINT: Began his career with rivals Newcastle United

Photo: John Peters

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4