Jack Ross.

The left-back returned to pre-season last week after an extended break but his three-year spell on Wearside is coming to an end, Oviedo is the highest earner at the club currently.

His departure has been expected and the club is close to coming to terms with an agreement that will see him leave.

Jack Ross doesn’t expect to see any new signings before the visit of Oxford United next Saturday but opened up on Oviedo’s future in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Heerenveen.

Ross said “Signings? I wouldn’t anticipate anything coming in [before the start of the season].

“Bryan’s situation should be confirmed in the next couple of days, there has been a lot of speculation, hopefully that will be done.

“I’ve been pleased with what we have done recruitment-wise, trying to get the right ones in.

“I would hope people at the game today who saw the boys on the park, the new ones I brought in, they have strengthened us and improved us.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oviedo has been heavily linked with move to Club Brugge but Ross said he was unaware of the defenders next move.

The Scot added: “I don’t know. It’s about an agreement between the club and him and then we will see. Thereafter I don’t know. I’ve avoided commenting too much until it was all done, we won’t say anything yet.”

And does Ross expect to do much more business before the end of the transfer window, which closes September 2?

He added: “I think we are in relatively good health at the moment and if and when Bryan goes we may be a bit light on that side of the pitch, we may address that, but overall we are happy with what we have done so far.

“Having all fit and healthy would give us lots of options out there.

“There is no desperate rush.”