Boss of Sunderland's promotion rivals laments lack of transfers, Coventry City lose star man, plus signings for Blackpool and Peterborough - League One round-up
The boss of one of Sunderland’s key promotion rivals has revealed his transfer frustrations ahead of the opening set of League One fixtures on Saturday.
Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion tomorrow as the ex-Aston Villa supremo targets a return to the Championship at the first attempt.
However, Lambert has appeared frustrated by a lack of signings, explaining to the assembled local media that Ipswich’s limited transfer activity ‘wasn’t enough’ and asked journalists to make their own mind up as to the reasons why.
Although, Lambert strongly denied that he and owner Marcus Evans are on 'different pages', explaining it was the owner's money to spend as he pleased.
Elsewhere, In a move which further weakens one of Sunderland’s League One rivals, Preston North End have signed Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss for an undisclosed fee - the 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Championship side.
Speaking about the deal, Preston manager Alex Neil said: “He is a young lad who has got huge talent. In League Two he got promoted and in League One he had a very good season and we are hoping to continue his development.
In other news, Blackpool have signed Norwich City defender Rocky Burshiri for the 2019/20 campaign.
Also - according to reports - Doncaster Rovers are on the verge of signing Wolves striker Niall Ennis on a season-long loan after losing star striker to Portsmouth earlier this week.
Finally, Peterborough United have taken Leicester City youngster Josh Knight on a season-long loan.