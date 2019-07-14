'Best signing we'll make!': Sunderland fans hail Stewart Donald and Jack Ross after Aiden McGeady pens new deal
Aiden McGeady has penned a contract extension with Sunderland – and fans have been quick to express their delight.
The popular winger will now remain on Wearside until at least 2021, having revealed he shunned interest from elsewhere to commit his future to the Black Cats.
And fans were left impressed with McGeady’s show of loyalty – while praising for the club and owner Stewart Donald for completing a key piece of business at this early stage.
Here’s the best of the reaction to the news from social media:
@tutreds said: “Credit to JR and the club that players want to stay at this club”
@GrahamNPaterson added: “Great work by the club to get an extension done for McGeady, too good for this level so big statement of intent keeping him”
@ALS_fanzine tweeted: “WHAT A GUY! After all we've been through in recent years, it's brilliant we have a quality player more concerned about enjoying playing for our club than how much money he could make”
@CraigGeorgeSAFC posted: “Now the main man has signed a contract, I can't see anything other than an improvement to last season's finish. I will never be 100% certain as a sun'lun coz anything can happen. However, I am pretty confident!”
@grant82269 commented: “for all the doom and gloom merchants our bosses SD And CM must doing the right thing to keep players like him”
@RobBell09761311 added: “Honestly expected him to leave us this Summer, and who could blame him...best signing we'll make this season.”
@carlmcmanus811 said: “Every greedy footballer read this!! This is dedication!! Yes he’s 33 but he could of still went elsewhere for more money!! LEGEND!!! Geeds for captain!!”
@headersafc tweeted: “Get in we goin to win the league haway the lads”
@44stu posted: “as good as a new signing”
@alan1961said commented: “Over the moon Aiden McGeady has sighned shows there is some loyal players that want to see a job through good on ya AIden”
@brk3r7 added: “Great stuff by SD to get the deal done”