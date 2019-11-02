'Best I've ever seen!': Sunderland fans hail exciting youngster after Southend win

Sunderland fans have hailed an exciting youngster after the win over Southend

Luke O’Nien’s diving header sealed the points for Phil Parkinson’s side and, while the margin of victory wasn’t as high as desired, supporters were largely pleased with another positive performance.

And they had plenty of praise for Denver Hume after a stunning display on the left hand side of defence.

Here’s what fans were saying on social media after the game:

@DanielPolach said: “This is the best performance from Denver Hume I've ever seen. Keep the pace, lad.”

@christianfors23 added: “Parkinsons really instilling some decent wing play and a crossing game, if we can put our chances away we could definitely sneak playoffs, just need to be putting sitters away. Confident in the manager.”

@petefeet67 tweeted: “I am sorry but Maguire massively over rated on here. Never does it when starting - needs to be impact sub only going forward.”

@safcinexile commented: “The game is much like our season so far.... frustrating.”

@jasonbrahhhh posted: “Denver Hume is getting better every week”

@kevsafc22 said: “Excluding O'Nien, Watmore and Hume, these players are an absolute disgrace. No desire. No tempo. They don't seem to care so why should we? Very depressing.”

@wellexcellente added: “Hume playing well again. I'm not sure why #safc fans don't seem to rate him. Give the young local lad a chance”