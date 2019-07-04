'Back to the days of Ellis Short': Lee Burge signing prompts mixed reaction from Sunderland & Coventry fans
Sunderland have completed the signing of former Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge and it’s fair to say that reaction to the Black Cats’ second summer transfer was mixed.
The 26-year-old put pen to paper in a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light following his release by the Sky Blues.
It’s thought Burge will provide competition for Player of the Season and fan Jon McLaughlin, who stunned Stadium of Light goers with some superb saves last campaign.
However, McLaughlin has been linked with a move to a Championship club, including reported interest from Middlesbrough, but chairman Stewart Donald has insisted that the club do not want to sell.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the deal:
@PatrickSAFC012: “Cheap, decent at this level, what more could you want.”
@mcgeadyspins: “Welcome to Sunderland Lee!”
@HazzaM2002: “As long as he’s better than Lee Camp”
@CTimm89: “We played terrible against Coventry at home and still stuck 4 past him…”
@aidanlowther: “7 clean sheets last season, class”
@tmalbrghtn: “Shocking even as a second choice”
@TomHeads16: “7 clean sheets last season. Probably Ruiters replacement”
@dumboVI: “Hooray a second keeper that's gonna help McLaughlin out”
@paulthomase “Back to the days of Ellis Short signings.”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
@paulthomase “He's an awful goalkeeper. Coventry fans desperate for him to go. Similar to when we signed Steele #safc”
@jcorbett12 “:No ambition here whatsoever. Clearly not good enough for league 1, so we bring him in as a backup. All that means is that if McLaughlin gets injured our season is over.”
@adamguest: “He's been coventry's first choice for 3 seasons so would be a weird move for him to be a back up at 26. Doesn't bode well for our chances of keeping McLaughlin…”
@Brk3r7: “Made some good saves when he played against us vs Coventry at their place”
And the news of Bulge’s signing for Sunderland prompted some responses from Coventry supporters who were less than complimentary about their former shot stopper’s skills.
Here’s what they said:
@lee_walford5: “That's 10 clangers a season then well done agent Burge”
@jackm_jarvis “Agent Lee Burge”
@Cammoore2000: “Woeful signing”
@LiamCov95: “Enjoy all the mistakes he makes”
@littlewood88: “Cov fans were happy to see the back of him. Good shot stopper but poor distribution, lacks composure and cannot command his box. I’m not even going to mention his inability to come for crosses he must be a vampire the way he reacts to them”
@jordan___keane: ”They’ll be saying goodbye to the football league”