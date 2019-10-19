'Announce Mbappe!': Sunderland fans react to exciting investment development
Sunderland are close to securing fresh investment in the club – and fans have been quick to react to an exciting development.
As exclusively revealed by the Echo this morning, FPP Sunderland – comprising Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek – are closing in on an investment deal with the club, and news could be announced in the next week.
And fans, while skeptical in parts, have widely welcomed the exciting developments.
Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media:
On Twitter, Karl H said: “Feels like this has been going on for a lifetime.. hopefully get this over the line and get back to getting out this league.”
snowyken added: “As if worrying about Brexit wasn’t enough #suspense”
Tom Smith joked: “Imagine if @SunderlandAFC win today then announce Mbappe on Monday?”
Kasper Haugard posted: “Gamechanger!! Onwards and upwards”
Philip West commented: “With the investment seemingly still very much in the offing, and a new manager in place, today is a great chance to really ignite our season and to start making inroads towards the top of the league.”
On Facebook, Simon Carter added: “Not being sceptical but not getting carried away either. It’ll be done when it’s done”
Kaveh Fazlali joked: “That is DELLightful”
Steven Hutchinson argued: “Why appoint a manager like we have before a takeover which potentially could attract a better manager due to investment a funds to spend surely investors would want to appoint there own higher profile manager"
Prentice Donnelly jested: “scenes it's back on. Cans out”