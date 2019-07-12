'Announce George Dobson & Jordan Willis': Sunderland fans' reaction to Donald Love departure
Sunderland have announced the departure of right-back Donald Love this evening – and Black Cats fans have been reacting in their droves.
Reports circulated yesterday suggesting that the former Manchester United man was set to be released after three poor seasons on Wearside.
Love suffered back-to-back relegations, first from the Premier League and then from the Championship.
In a statement the club said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Donald Love has left the club.
“Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Donald the very best for the future.”
Jack Ross has stated in recent weeks that the club would have to move players on before they could sign fresh faces.
As reported by the Echo, Love signed for League One rivals Shrewsbury after his Stadium of Light departure.
A comment which hasn’t been forgotten by Black Cats fans who, after the departures of Lee Cattermole and Donald Love, are expecting reinforcements as Sunderland push towards promotion to the Championship.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the news:
@flaptingss: “goodnight sweet prince”
@IanTom007: “Announce Willis and McGeadys New deal”
@SessegnonSzn: “End of an era..”
@SAFCJC91: “Don Love, down the right hand side
“Don Love, oh I do believe
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Don Love, is all we need”
@MVN_: “One in one out so show us Willis lads”
@IanIanrobrich: “So good I forgot he was still with us. Won't be missed.”
@ethxntaylor: “makes me sad”
@ernzh671: “Quite possibly the worst RB I’ve ever seen at Sunderland, and I can remember Gareth Hall”
@KINGMAGUIRE1: “Feel sorry for @mp_1825”
@SR5andahalf: “Another Moyes wonder signing”
@DaneCooper88: “Not his fault he wasn’t good enough and Moyes gave him that contract £££”
@MxgicMatthews “Announce George Dobson & Jordan Willis”
@dylan54862252: “Good”
@McLuke05: “Only Love can hurt like thisssssss”
@jaisra02: “You just Love to see it”
@RichGarrattSAFC: “Donald Love is easily in the top 5 of worst players we’ve had at the club, don’t reel your lists off, he is, absolute garbage”