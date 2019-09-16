Angry Jack Ross had this brutally honest response to criticism over Sunderland performances
Angry Sunderland boss Jack Ross has defended his side’s start to the season and has likened the negative response to some performances to an “anchor stopping the club moving forward.”
The Black Cats are fifth in League One, just two points off top spot with a game in hand after the 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, their sixth win from the last seven in all competitions.
Sunderland fell behind to Accrington but hit back quickly through Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty, essentially having the game wrapped up by half-time.
Yet the performance still drew criticism from some sections of the fanbase and when Ross was asked if it was a ‘good result but a poor performance?’ at his pre-match press conference, the Scot hit out.
“One defeat in nine this season, six wins in the last seven, that’s rubbish,” said Ross.
“It’s tiresome and it’s part of the problem at this club. We win 3-1 away from home, and always want to improve on what we do, I just fail to see sometimes what will make people satisfied.
“To continue to be critical of any sort of performance and result is negative and is almost like an anchor stopping the club moving forward.
“So I take issue with it. I sit here often enough, and I’m polite and pleasant and I’m courteous. But we’ve won a game 3-1 away from home in the league and that should be it.
“If you win football matches it’s how you win leagues and win promotion.
“It’s an absolute fallacy to believe a team that wins promotion or a league title plays good every weekend.
“It’s absolute nonsense. In reality they probably play well in 50% of their games and then grind out wins in the other games.
“Nobody should ever forget we’re in an absolute results driven business. It’s about winning football matches and gaining points, and to date we’ve done that reasonably well.”
Sunderland host Rotherham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening in League One ahead of a weekend trip to face strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.