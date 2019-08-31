'An impressive implosion even by SAFC's standards': Luke O'Nien and Charlie Wyke sent off as Peterborough United hammer Jack Ross' side
Sunderland suffered their first loss of the season as Peterborough United smashed three past the Black Cats’ defence without reply.
By James Copley
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 17:11
Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke were shown red cards in the second-half, meaning Jack Ross’ team finished the League One game with just nine men on the pitch.
To add insult to injury, Sunderland supporter Marcus Maddison, who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light all summer, scored two of Posh’s goals.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Black Cats fans were understandably vexed by the poor performance, with more than a few murmurings suggesting the manager should depart. Many, however, are calling for cool heads. Here’s how YOU reacted Sunderland’s defeat of the campaign.