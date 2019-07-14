Aiden McGeady signs new Sunderland contract - with full details revealed
Sunderland have been handed a major pre-season boost - with winger Aiden McGeady penning a contract extension.
The wideman, who top-scored for the Black Cats during their first term in League One, has agreed a new deal which will keep him on Wearside until 2021.
McGeady's initial deal was set to expire in the summer of 2020 and reports had suggested he was attracting interest from the MLS.
But the former Celtic and Everton man has now put any speculation regarding his future to rest having agreed to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.
Initially signed by Simon Grayson in 2017, McGeady flourished in the third tier and netted 15 times - including twice at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final.
And he will now look to play a key role in taking the Black Cats back to the Championship at the second attempt, as he prepares to step-up a return from injury during pre-season