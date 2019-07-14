Aiden McGeady has revealed why he rejected other clubs to stay at Sunderland

The wideman has put to bed any speculation surrounding his future by agreeing a new deal with the Black Cats which will keep him on Wearside until at least the summer of 2021.

After a stunning 2018/19 campaign on a personal level, which saw him pick up the club’s Player of the Year award after netting 15 times across the term, there were concerns that McGeady would be tempted to move on.

Indeed, reports had linked with former Celtic and Everton man with a summer move to the MLS and McGeady has now revealed that other clubs were keen on a move for him.

But the 33-year-old has now explained why an exit wasn’t an option.

“From the end of last season, I spoke to the manager a bit because I only really saw my future here,” he said, speaking to safc.com

“I spoke to the manager before I even knew where we going to be, the Championship or League One again.

“I’m happy here, I’m settled here and when you get to my age I was looking at it from different points of view.

“There were other teams that were interested but I didn’t really want to entertain that.

“I was quite keen to get something sorted, and equally the club were quite keen as well.

“I’m very happy to stay here and I want to do everything I can to help the club get back to where it belongs.”

Jack Ross was equally delighted to see McGeady commit his future and believes the Republic of Ireland international can make a big impact this season – both on and off the field.

“Aiden was an important player for us last season, and he has a real desire to bring success to the football club,” he added.