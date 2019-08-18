Aiden McGeady reveals how he almost left Sunderland - but why he ultimately changed his mind
Aiden McGeady has revealed that he almost left Sunderland following the club’s relegation from the Championship.
The winger, signed by Simon Grayson during the Black Cats’ season in the second tier, has revealed that he was ready to leave Wearside had Chris Coleman remained as manager of the club.
McGeady and the Welshman didn’t see eye to eye on a number of issues, with the 33-year-old having hit-out at Coleman’s tactical decisions during the Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.
But while the former Everton and Celtic ace admits he was considering departing, the arrival of Jack Ross quickly changed his mind.
And so too did a desire to help Sunderland bounce back to the Championship as quickly as possible.
“Let’s face it, it’s not nice having that on your CV but I was part of the team that got Sunderland into this situation,” said McGeady, speaking to the Daily Star.
“When we went down, I guess a lot of people thought I wouldn’t fancy League One and couldn’t wait to leave.
“I was actually in to minds and had Chris Coleman stayed, I’d have gone but I sat down with Jack Ross and he sold his vision to me.
“The fact he was Scottish and I’d played against him probably helped but at the end of the day, I was one of those who got Sunderland into this mess so I want to do my bit to get us out of it.”