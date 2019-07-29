Aiden McGeady hands Sunderland a boost as he stars in Hartlepool friendly victory
Aiden McGeady made his first appearance of pre-season during Sunderland’s behind closed doors friendly with Hartlepool United.
And it is understood the winger netted during the 5-2 triumph over the National League side, handing Jack Ross a timely fitness boost ahead of the League One season opener this weekend.
A strong Sunderland side faced Pools, with new signing Marc McNulty netting a hat-trick during the triumph – building on a positive cameo display against Heerenveen on Saturday.
Chris Maguire also got on the scoresheet for the Black Cats, while Luke James and Niko Muir found the net for Hartlepool.
The behind-closed-doors clash at the Academy of Light was Sunderland’s final game before they kick-off their third tier campaign against Oxford United on Saturday, August 3.
And the performances of McGeady and McNulty, among others, will prove a welcome positive for Ross ahead of the new season.