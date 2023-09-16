Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.

Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@KieWeatherall_: Adil Aouchiche with an assist already on his debut, I will keep singing his praises

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@S4fcNi4ll: Aouchiche looked good when he came on. As a whole, pretty good performance. Didn’t really give QPR much chance.

@past_sunderland: Aouchiche looks raw but plenty of talent and energy. Thought him and Pritchard were pivotal in getting us up the pitch at a tempo. Jack Clarke, in my opinion, was unplayable again today.

@SmithSpeak: Pritchard fantastic. Clarke being Clarke. Bellingham very unlucky. Burstow a bit off pace. New French lad looks good. Hope Ekwah is ok.

@Muttley37630352: #SAFC Let’s have some Alex Pritchard appreciation posts. He’s an integral part of the team and we need to keep him. Experience matters he was amazing today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@darrensclark95: Couple of seasons ago we would have lost that game. QPR were physical and dirty but we got stuck in and gave them it back today. Really excited about this safc team

@JoeThirlwell1: Credit to Tony Mowbray for the pro-active change at HT. Sure many thought Roberts would come on, not sure many thought it’d be for Huggins. Superb.