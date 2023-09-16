Adil Aouchiche, Alex Pritchard and Mason Burstow: What Sunderland fans are saying after QPR win
What Sunderland fans are saying after their side’s 3-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road – and fans have been reacting on social media.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.
QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.
The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.
Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@KieWeatherall_: Adil Aouchiche with an assist already on his debut, I will keep singing his praises
@S4fcNi4ll: Aouchiche looked good when he came on. As a whole, pretty good performance. Didn’t really give QPR much chance.
@past_sunderland: Aouchiche looks raw but plenty of talent and energy. Thought him and Pritchard were pivotal in getting us up the pitch at a tempo. Jack Clarke, in my opinion, was unplayable again today.
@SmithSpeak: Pritchard fantastic. Clarke being Clarke. Bellingham very unlucky. Burstow a bit off pace. New French lad looks good. Hope Ekwah is ok.
@Muttley37630352: #SAFC Let’s have some Alex Pritchard appreciation posts. He’s an integral part of the team and we need to keep him. Experience matters he was amazing today
@darrensclark95: Couple of seasons ago we would have lost that game. QPR were physical and dirty but we got stuck in and gave them it back today. Really excited about this safc team
@JoeThirlwell1: Credit to Tony Mowbray for the pro-active change at HT. Sure many thought Roberts would come on, not sure many thought it’d be for Huggins. Superb.
@Ian_Crow3: Deserved. Quality showed in the second half. Ballard with his first goal for us, and Ba to top it off after Clarke’s deflected equaliser. Aouchiche with an assist on debut. Great day all round. 10 points from 12 and unbeaten in four. Let’s keep it going into hectic week ahead