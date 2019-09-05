Adam Matthews reacts after sealing switch to Championship side Charlton Athletic

Former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has joined Championship side Charlton Athletic.

By Phil Smith
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 15:51
Adam Matthews has joined Championship side Charlton Athletic

Matthews has been training with Lee Bowyer’s side after being released in the summer.

The Welsh right-back played 28 times last season but was one of the last players left on a contract signed in the Premier League era. Steve Gallen, head of recruitment at the Valley, says he has ‘completely proved his fitness’.

“He’s a good right-back who is very attacking and loves getting forward which is something that Lee [Bowyer] was keen on in particular,” he said.

“He’s completely proved his fitness and he’s got a good attitude so he fully deserves the offer of a contract and balances out the squad. We wanted two players for every position and now we’ve finally got that.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Matthews says he is excited to get started.

The 27-year-old will compete with Chris Solly for a place after Anfernee Dijksteel joined Middlesbrogh in the summer.

“I’m excited,” said Matthews.

“It’s been a tough summer for me personally, not knowing what was going to happen, so I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to come and train with the boys. I want to kick on now and, firstly, stay in the division, but the lads have started really well, so hopefully we can keep that going.

“I know Jonny [Williams] and Tom [Lockyer] well from Wales and I played with Beram [Kayal] at Celtic, so it’s been quite an easy transition for me and I’ve been training with the lads for a few weeks now, so I feel I can slot right in.”