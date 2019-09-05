Adam Matthews reacts after sealing switch to Championship side Charlton Athletic
Former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has joined Championship side Charlton Athletic.
Matthews has been training with Lee Bowyer’s side after being released in the summer.
The Welsh right-back played 28 times last season but was one of the last players left on a contract signed in the Premier League era. Steve Gallen, head of recruitment at the Valley, says he has ‘completely proved his fitness’.
“He’s a good right-back who is very attacking and loves getting forward which is something that Lee [Bowyer] was keen on in particular,” he said.
“He’s completely proved his fitness and he’s got a good attitude so he fully deserves the offer of a contract and balances out the squad. We wanted two players for every position and now we’ve finally got that.”
Matthews says he is excited to get started.
The 27-year-old will compete with Chris Solly for a place after Anfernee Dijksteel joined Middlesbrogh in the summer.
“I’m excited,” said Matthews.
“It’s been a tough summer for me personally, not knowing what was going to happen, so I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to come and train with the boys. I want to kick on now and, firstly, stay in the division, but the lads have started really well, so hopefully we can keep that going.
“I know Jonny [Williams] and Tom [Lockyer] well from Wales and I played with Beram [Kayal] at Celtic, so it’s been quite an easy transition for me and I’ve been training with the lads for a few weeks now, so I feel I can slot right in.”