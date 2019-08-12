John Coleman has made an honest admission ahead of the visit of Sunderland

Stanley have only taken to the pitch once this season – having seen their weekend clash with Bury scheduled – and lost on the opening day to newly-promoted Lincoln City.

And while Coleman is keen to see his side bounce back from a disappointing defeat, he knows the clash with the Black Cats will be one of the toughest assignments his side will face this term.

Accrington did take a point from the Stadium of Light last term, but suffered a 3-0 defeat on home soil in one of Sunderland’s most clinical attacking performances in the third tier – which served as a warning to Coleman.

“It’s going to be difficult, we know that,” admitted the Accrington boss, speaking to the club’s official website.

“We had a couple of good games against them last year and what we’ve got to try and do now is put the disappointment of the Lincoln game behind us and try and kick on.

“As I said it’s going to be a tough game, but we’ve got players who are realising the way we play now.

“We have to learn from it, and hopefully the players will learn from it, I know the players are dying to get back out onto the pitch and try and right a few wrongs from that game.”

Sunderland’s initial trip to the Wham Stadium last season was abandoned due to heavy rainfall but, after owner Andy Holt invested a significant sum in the pitch over the course of the summer, the chances of a repeat look unlikely.

And with their scheduled game with the Shakers failing to go ahead, the visit of Sunderland will be Accrington’s first chance to play on their new turf – something Coleman is relishing.

“I’m glad to get back on home soil and play a game at the Wham Stadium, obviously with the new pitch,” he added.