'Abysmal!': Sunderland fans slam Bolton Wanderers performance - while delivering their verdict on Jack Ross

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point at Bolton Wanderers – and fans have been quick to react.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 16:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 16:59 pm
It took a late Aiden McGeady penalty to bring the Black Cats level after they toiled for much of the second half, failing to find a way past a stubborn Bolton backline following Jack Hobbs’ opener.

And fans have been quick to react to the result and performance – while giving their take on Jack Ross’ future.

Here’s what Sunderland supporters have been saying on social media:

@adam_theaker said: “Keith Hill bought a whole squad of players organised them and on verge of back to back clean sheets. Jack Ross still doesn’t know who to play or how to get a team to defend despite over 70 games in charge”

@slightly76 commented: “17 shots - but only 2 on target, yet the fans are calling for the manager's head?”

@safctinders posted: “On a positive note, #safc have time to change our fortunes!”

@johno31_safc tweeted: “I’ve been a Jack Ross fan and thought he was the right man but can’t see him surviving this and rightly so, abysmal!”

@ASchindler89 asked: “Leadbitter was great for the first 5 games, what's he done since?”

@Phillip_RJ89 added: “After the Bury league cup defeat in 2006, we found ourselves at a major turning point. Thirteen years on, we are heading into a similar situation. Time for the nettle to be grasped and changes to be made. Things cannot continue in this way”

@drsafc said: “waiting to wake up from a bad dream”

@jonridley87 tweeted: “At least we have De Bock and Lynch to come back”

@bazzsafc reasoned: “Ross will remain for a short while. Unlikely any manager change until takeover completed”

@yellowbug1969 commented: “The last 4 teams to play Bolton have scored 21 goals between them. We’ve managed 2 shots on target all game. Let’s see the Ross supporters defend that.”

@BillyxHope said: “Yipee We’ve Managed To Salvage A DRAW Against BOLTON...”@mstores added: “If you are surprised that Sunderland drew today then you haven't been supporting them long enough”