'Abysmal!': Sunderland fans slam Bolton Wanderers performance - while delivering their verdict on Jack Ross
Sunderland were forced to settle for a point at Bolton Wanderers – and fans have been quick to react.
It took a late Aiden McGeady penalty to bring the Black Cats level after they toiled for much of the second half, failing to find a way past a stubborn Bolton backline following Jack Hobbs’ opener.
And fans have been quick to react to the result and performance – while giving their take on Jack Ross’ future.
Here’s what Sunderland supporters have been saying on social media:
@adam_theaker said: “Keith Hill bought a whole squad of players organised them and on verge of back to back clean sheets. Jack Ross still doesn’t know who to play or how to get a team to defend despite over 70 games in charge”
@slightly76 commented: “17 shots - but only 2 on target, yet the fans are calling for the manager's head?”
@safctinders posted: “On a positive note, #safc have time to change our fortunes!”
@johno31_safc tweeted: “I’ve been a Jack Ross fan and thought he was the right man but can’t see him surviving this and rightly so, abysmal!”
@ASchindler89 asked: “Leadbitter was great for the first 5 games, what's he done since?”
@Phillip_RJ89 added: “After the Bury league cup defeat in 2006, we found ourselves at a major turning point. Thirteen years on, we are heading into a similar situation. Time for the nettle to be grasped and changes to be made. Things cannot continue in this way”
@drsafc said: “waiting to wake up from a bad dream”
@jonridley87 tweeted: “At least we have De Bock and Lynch to come back”
@bazzsafc reasoned: “Ross will remain for a short while. Unlikely any manager change until takeover completed”
@yellowbug1969 commented: “The last 4 teams to play Bolton have scored 21 goals between them. We’ve managed 2 shots on target all game. Let’s see the Ross supporters defend that.”
@BillyxHope said: “Yipee We’ve Managed To Salvage A DRAW Against BOLTON...”@mstores added: “If you are surprised that Sunderland drew today then you haven't been supporting them long enough”