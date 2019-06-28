Aberdeen target Sunderland midfielder, Burton Albion to move for Southampton goalkeeper, Carlisle United back in for Nathan Thomas - League One & Two rumours
All the latest transfer gossip from League One and Two – including rumours from Sunderland and Portsmouth.
Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a summer move for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch – manager Derek McInnes tried to sign the 26-year-old last summer before he opted to join Sunderland. (The Chronicle)
Burton Albion could be interested in signing 21-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lewis on a loan deal from Southampton. (Telegraph)
Peterborough United striker Matt Godden won’t be moving to Portsmouth as the South Coast cub have officially ended their interest in the 27 year-old. (Peterborough Telegraph)
Kenny Jackett admits he cannot guarantee Jamal Lowe will remain at Fratton Park but has insisted the club have ‘no appetite’ to cash in on their in-demand winger. (Portsmouth News)
Reading are leading the race to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott. The striker scored a career-best 18 goals last season as Wimbledon retained their Sky Bet League One status. (Sky Sports)
Kenny Jackett has confirmed that right-back Nathan Thompson will not be returning to Fratton Park next season. (BBC)
Carlisle United are making a fresh bid to bring Nathan Thomas back to Brunton Park – but a deal for Callum O’Hare now looks remote. (News & Star)
Scunthorpe United are set to battle with AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town for the signing of Hamilton Academical striker Mickel Miller. The 23-year-old is looking to be closer to his family and is believed to have asked to move back to England this summer. (Grimsby Live)