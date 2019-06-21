Here are the games we think could be crucial this season.

11 crucial games that could shape Sunderland's League One season

We take a look at the fixtures that could prove crucial in Sunderland’s chase for promotion from League One this season.

By James Copley
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 11:58

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the games we think matters most.

1. Sunderland v Oxford (h) - August 3

The Black Cats face Oxford at the Stadium of Light and, due to last season’s disappointment, it’s crucial Jack Ross gets off to a good start.

2. Sunderland v Portsmouth (h) - August 17

Portsmouth joined Sunderland in the play-offs last year and a good result against Kenny Jackett’s side in the third game of the season could set the tone for the season either way. A bad result and Ross could find himself under pressure.

3. Sunderland v Peterborough (a) August 31

The Weston Homes Stadium saw Sunderland and Peterborough draw 1-1 last season - exactly the type of game Sunderland need to win next campaign.

4. Sunderland v MK Dons (h) September 28

Coming up from League Two, MK Dons have momentum and will see Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as a huge away day. The Black Cats will have to be at their best as the Dons have recruited well.

