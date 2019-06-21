11 crucial games that could shape Sunderland's League One season

SportFootballSunderland AFCLatest Sunderland AFC NewsHere are the games we think could be crucial this season. 11 crucial games that could shape Sunderland's League One seasonWe take a look at the fixtures that could prove crucial in Sunderland’s chase for promotion from League One this season.By James CopleyFriday, 21 June, 2019, 11:58 Scroll down and click through the pages to see the games we think matters most.1. Sunderland v Oxford (h) - August 3The Black Cats face Oxford at the Stadium of Light and, due to last season’s disappointment, it’s crucial Jack Ross gets off to a good start.Photo: Julian FinneyCopyright: Buy photo2. Sunderland v Portsmouth (h) - August 17Portsmouth joined Sunderland in the play-offs last year and a good result against Kenny Jackett’s side in the third game of the season could set the tone for the season either way. A bad result and Ross could find himself under pressure.Photo: Harry HubbardCopyright: Buy photo3. Sunderland v Peterborough (a) August 31The Weston Homes Stadium saw Sunderland and Peterborough draw 1-1 last season - exactly the type of game Sunderland need to win next campaign.Photo: Catherine IvillCopyright: Buy photo4. Sunderland v MK Dons (h) September 28Coming up from League Two, MK Dons have momentum and will see Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as a huge away day. The Black Cats will have to be at their best as the Dons have recruited well.Photo: Harry HubbardCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3