Latest defeat compounds fears Ellis Short’s failings will be too great for Chris Coleman to overcome

Had you polled Sunderland’s supporters leaving the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening, a thumping majority would surely have told you that they expect their beloved club to again be relegated this season.

That would have been the case after most home games this season, but developments in the past week have brought on a particular sombre mood.

Before the trip to Birmingham City last midweek, the Black Cats were one point ahead of Steve Cotterill’s side.

Two insipid displays later and they are five behind the Blues.

The Wearsiders have chucked away two golden chances at moving towards safety.

To survive, the probably need as many points in the last 16 games as they have managed in the first 30.

Manager Chris Coleman looked to be making progress and there remains a structure to his side that was badly missing under predecessor Simon Grayson, but he has now overseen just one win in six games this calendar year.

The trends do not look good and Coleman is battling against an acceptance of failure and apathy.

That stems from one man and one man alone.

Ellis Short continues to write the cheques that keep Sunderland alive, but the American businessman appears more than happy to leave the club on life support and nothing more.

Just as the dysfunctional mess that was Sunderland in the Premier League was a reflection of his chaotic leadership, the rudderless shambles that has been Sunderland in the Championship is a reflection of the complete lack of direction and ambition coming from the top of the club.

The Sunderland support have been left with a team that does not bounce back from adversity.

Again, against mid-table Ipswich Town on Saturday, they conceded a soft goal and that was that.

The lack of mental strength is appalling.

Set against the backdrop of a club where genuine investment has not been forthcoming, the mood is understandably flat.

Short is lucky that Coleman took this job, because he does not deserve someone of his ability and determination.

Despite witnessing another defeat, Coleman spoke well and with authority after the game.

Granted, this was undoubtedly an occasion when the manager’s selections looked to have gone awry.

Full-back Billy Jones was shoehorned into a centre-back role to keep the side’s shape and he was poor throughout, turned easily by Joe Garner for the first goal.

His midfield choices also looked misguided, with Lee Cattermole and Ethan Robson both outplayed for the second game in a row.

Both were overrun by the Ipswich midfield, Cattermole beaten too easily as the visitors crossed for the second goal, as the hapless Adam Matthews turning it into his own net at the back post.

Nevertheless, Sunderland’s manager gives a shred of hope when really there ought to be none.

The gap to safety remains just two points, and, despite the crippling restrictions Coleman worked under in January, his signings showed they can bring something to the table.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher was intelligent in his play up front, and Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria effervescent, forcing Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy to tear up his gameplan.

The first half was an excellent display and, had Joel Asoro converted a glorious chance to score instead of firing wide, it could have been so different.

It must be said, too, that referee Darren England denied the Black Cats a stonewall penalty in the second half when George Honeyman’s cross struck Josh Knudsen’s arm.

Sunderland are not down yet, but there is now a firm fear that the skills of a popular manager will not be enough to overcome the failings of those above.