After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure at the start of the second half. Yet it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes after the interval when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.

The former Terrier was also quick to celebrate in front of the Huddersfield Town fans, who regularly booed the attacking midfielder during the game.

Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time after a good Sunderland counter-attack with the home side pushing hard for a late equaliser.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (left).

Taking to Instagram after the game, the Sunderland majority owner wrote: “Well done @sunderlandofficial. Unbelievable support once again.”