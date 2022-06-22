Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sends message to Sunderland supporters after major ownership update

Louis-Dreyfus this morning increased his shareholding to 51%, signalling Charlie Methven's total departure from the club.
Juan Sartori has also increased his stake to 30%, with Stewart Donald now down to a 19% stake.
Supporters reacted with significant concern earlier this month when 'The Fans Together' cryptocurrency group announced that they had seen a bid accepted for Methven and Donald's combined 39% shareholding in the club.
While Donald does still remain at the club, Louis-Dreyfus has made clear that there will be no further ownership changes ahead of Sunderland's return to the Championship.
In a statement, Louis-Dreyfus said: "Today marks an important step as we continue to rebuild Sunderland AFC. Following the 2021-22 season, it was the intention of Juan and I to ensure the ongoing speculation relating to the Club’s shareholding was addressed as soon as possible.
"Our ownership group has been consolidated and there will be no further sale of shares to a third-party buyer.
"We remain committed to our strategy of delivering long-term success and sustainability and together, alongside our dedicated staff and loyal supporters, I believe we can now move forward as one unified football club.”
Governance of the club remains unchanged after the latest developments, meaning Louis-Dreyfus has day-to-day control and will be supported by Juan Sartori.
Donald will have no input in decision-making but his funding commitments will remain, proportionate to his now reduced stake.