Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sends message to Sunderland fans as season-card prices are revealed

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with the supporter collective earlier this month, with fans raising concerns about a possible rise in prices.

The Black Cats’ could yet be facing a fifth consecutive season in League One, while living costs are rising considerably and there has been considerable dismay at the continued shareholding of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

In a message to supporters, Louis-Dreyfus said that he recognised the importance of keeping football ‘accessible and affordable’.

Sunderland have announced their early-bird pricing structure for the 2022/23 campaign

“When I met with our Supporters’ Groups earlier this month, they expressed the importance of ensuring that football at the Stadium of Light remains accessible and affordable to all within our community,” he said.

“I agree that we must strive to meet that standard, especially in these economically uncertain times, and support all those that continue to commit to Sunderland AFC throughout good times and bad.

“It is no secret that we have endured a challenging period and that we have an immense amount of work to do, but I firmly believe that we are on the right path to rebuilding our football club and that we can achieve our ultimate goal of promotion this season.”

The early-bird pricing, which starts from £335 for adults, is available until 5pm on Thursday April 14th.

Cards for U16s are available for £40 in the early-bird phase, with Sunderland saying that their pricing structure works out at from £14.57 for adults per game and £1.74 for juniors.

Over-65s cards start from £235, with U18 and U22 season card prices starting from £85 and £145.

Sunderland have also announced a number of added benefits to season-card holders, including complimentary access to all home U23 and women’s fixtures.

They will also offer discount in the club store and concourse food and drinks, while there will also be early access to concert tickets where possible.

All existing season card holders will receive their personalised renewal pack via email or post by Friday 1 April. Alternatively, supporters can view their renewal information by logging into their e-ticketing account.

