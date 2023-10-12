Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reacts as Sunderland AFC make new appointment to club board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC have announced that Leo Pearlman has joined the club's board as a non-executive director.

Pearlman, a lifelong Sunderland supporter, is a co-founder and managing director at the hugely successful Fulwell73 production company. He acted as an executive producer on the Sunderland 'Til I Die documentary, which streamed on Netflix

Fullwell73 are currently working closely with Cain International to bring a film studio to the banks of the River Wear, potentially creating around 8,450 jobs in the region.

Chairman of the club Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said Pearlman had been working with the club closely since his arrival and was such a natural fit on the board.

"Leo is a lifelong supporter of the Club and someone we have closely worked with on a range projects throughout the past two-and-a-half years," Louis-Dreyfus said.

"His immense passion for Sunderland AFC and the City of Sunderland makes him a natural fit within our organisation and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors, as we continue to develop and grow on and off the pitch.”

Pearlman said he was excited to work more closely to try and drive growth not just at the club but in the city itself.

"Kyril and his team have done a quite remarkable job of turning our Club’s fortunes around in an incredibly short space of time," he said.

"They have once again made us a Club one can be proud to support, a Club with a clear vision and a bright future, and a Club heading in only one direction.