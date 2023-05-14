News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus posts passionate social media message to Sunderland fans after play-off first-leg win

The latest Sunderland news as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sends a message to fans after the Luton Town win

By James Copley
Published 14th May 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has penned a social media message to fans after the 2-1 win against Luton Town on Saturday.

Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.

The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.

Most Popular

It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.

Taking to social media after the game, Louis-Dreyfus said: "Thank you for your support this season - the Stadium of Light was incredible today and our players and staff also deserve a special mention for their hard work behind the scenes throughout the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have a long way to go and Tuesday's match will be tough but I know the team will give everything #TilTheEnd."

Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightKyril Louis-DreyfusHomeLuton Town