Kyril Louis-Dreyfus posts passionate social media message to Sunderland fans after play-off first-leg win
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has penned a social media message to fans after the 2-1 win against Luton Town on Saturday.
Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.
Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.
The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.
It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.
Taking to social media after the game, Louis-Dreyfus said: "Thank you for your support this season - the Stadium of Light was incredible today and our players and staff also deserve a special mention for their hard work behind the scenes throughout the year.
"We have a long way to go and Tuesday's match will be tough but I know the team will give everything #TilTheEnd."