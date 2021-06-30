Kyril Louis-Dreyfus moves to bolster Sunderland's academy structure in further positive moves

The Black Cats have beefed-up their footballing operations since the arrival of the 23-year-old in March, and are set to continue expanding their staff base in the coming months.

Since Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival, James Young has been appointed as head of analysis and data while Stuart Harvey also joined the club as head of recruitment. The first-team squad have also benefitted from further medical and performance appointments too.

And the club have also confirmed a restructure of their academy staffing – and it’s here where the latest roles are being advertised.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus moves to bolster Sunderland's academy structure

Sunderland are seeking two recruits for ‘head of player development’ roles, with one working with the professional development phase of players (U23/U18) and the other working with the club’s youth phase youngsters (academy age groups).

The job advert, which is available to view online, says that the successful applicants ‘will align coaches and the coaching programme to the club’s coaching and playing philosophy and support appropriately to ensure players receive a holistic transition through the age groups and phases, creating a best-in-class environment.’

The roles will report to head of coaching Stuart English and academy manager Lewis Dickman.

Meanwhile, Sunderland-linked forward Carlos Mendes Gomes has explained why he opted to sign for Luton Town – despite reported interest from a host of clubs, including Rangers.

He told Luton Today: “I think it’s a club going in only one direction.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Nathan Jones) and the way that he actually presented himself and the club, I felt his passion and that’s something that played a key part in me signing for Luton Town.

"There were a few other clubs that were interested, but I felt like Luton Town was the right place not just for my progress, but for me to actually enjoy football and for me to improve as a player.

“I think I’m at the right place, my family felt the same way, and the manager as well.

“The way that he spoke to me played a big, big, big part, so Luton Town were the right choice.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.