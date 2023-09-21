Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus posted a seven-word message to fans after Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn.

After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time. After the win, Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to post a message to Sunderland fans.

On his Instagram, Louis-Dreyfus said: "Congratulations to all. Unbelievable support as always."

Following the game, Sunderland's head coach said: "I'd like to put on record that they're an amazingly talented team, very well coached," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They gave us lots of problems, we talked a lot about getting the intensity levels right off the back of two big wins. It can be really difficult with a young team. and I was trying to make them aware that they were playing against a very talented team who overload central areas and get it through to your box. They did that for half an hour so and gave us lots of problems.

"We scored at good times.

"We sorted a few things out at half time, we needed to be more aggressive and we were, we kept turning it over and I felt we looked a real threat right through the second half. I felt we could score goals on the break in that second half.

"The only thing I talked to them about at half-time was the intensity. If you sit off a good football team, they will pass round you. You can't stand off good players and we played a really good team today.

"They played through us for half an hour and as soon as someone gets tight and wins a 50-50, and the ball breaks for us and we're off, we looked like we could score. Everyone was doing that in the second half and I felt then we were a real good threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been challenging them to go and win three in a row, because even though we finished sixth last season we were never able to do that.

"It's really hard to do that in the Championship, and especially with a young team because the emotion of winning two games, you think you're a really, really good team. It was a big test for us tonight because we didn't dominate possession as we did in other games, even against Ipswich and Preston we had a lot of the ball and a lot of shots.