Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Johnson, and Kristjaan Speakman watch as Sunderland youngsters claim dramatic win over Southampton

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Johnson, and Kristjaan Speakman were all in attendance as Sunderland Under-23s came from behind to beat Southampton Under-23s 3-2 at Eppleton CW.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:50 am

Michael Proctor remains in interim charge of the young Black Cats following Elliott Dickman’s shock departure to Newcastle last month.

Oliver Younger, Tyrese Dyce, Will Harris and Stephen Wearne have all featured for the first team this season and started against Southampton.

It was Taylor who opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Southampton’s Dom Ballard equalised before half-time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The visitors then went ahead after Dynel Simeu’s header six minutes after the interval, yet goals from Dyce and Wearne, in the 84th minute, saw the Black Cats take all three points in Premier League 2, Division 2.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for a league game at Nottingham Forest on Monday, November 29.

Sunderland XI: Carney, Johnson, Dunne, Wilding ©, Jessup, Younger, Dyce, Taylor (Ryder 73’), Harris, Wearne, Kimpioka (Kelly 59’).

Subs not used: McIntyre, Fieldson, Salkeld.

Stephen Wearne playing for Sunderland Under-23s.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

SouthamptonKyril Louis-DreyfusSunderlandLee JohnsonKristjaan Speakman