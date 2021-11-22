Michael Proctor remains in interim charge of the young Black Cats following Elliott Dickman’s shock departure to Newcastle last month.

Oliver Younger, Tyrese Dyce, Will Harris and Stephen Wearne have all featured for the first team this season and started against Southampton.

It was Taylor who opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Southampton’s Dom Ballard equalised before half-time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors then went ahead after Dynel Simeu’s header six minutes after the interval, yet goals from Dyce and Wearne, in the 84th minute, saw the Black Cats take all three points in Premier League 2, Division 2.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for a league game at Nottingham Forest on Monday, November 29.

Sunderland XI: Carney, Johnson, Dunne, Wilding ©, Jessup, Younger, Dyce, Taylor (Ryder 73’), Harris, Wearne, Kimpioka (Kelly 59’).

Subs not used: McIntyre, Fieldson, Salkeld.

Stephen Wearne playing for Sunderland Under-23s.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.