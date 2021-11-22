Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Johnson, and Kristjaan Speakman watch as Sunderland youngsters claim dramatic win over Southampton
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Johnson, and Kristjaan Speakman were all in attendance as Sunderland Under-23s came from behind to beat Southampton Under-23s 3-2 at Eppleton CW.
Michael Proctor remains in interim charge of the young Black Cats following Elliott Dickman’s shock departure to Newcastle last month.
Oliver Younger, Tyrese Dyce, Will Harris and Stephen Wearne have all featured for the first team this season and started against Southampton.
It was Taylor who opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Southampton’s Dom Ballard equalised before half-time.
The visitors then went ahead after Dynel Simeu’s header six minutes after the interval, yet goals from Dyce and Wearne, in the 84th minute, saw the Black Cats take all three points in Premier League 2, Division 2.
The young Black Cats will now prepare for a league game at Nottingham Forest on Monday, November 29.
Sunderland XI: Carney, Johnson, Dunne, Wilding ©, Jessup, Younger, Dyce, Taylor (Ryder 73’), Harris, Wearne, Kimpioka (Kelly 59’).
Subs not used: McIntyre, Fieldson, Salkeld.