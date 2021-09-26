Carl Winchester scored the game’s only goal when he converted Dennis Cirkin’s low cross in the 17th minute, as the Black Cats stayed level on points with League One leaders Wigan.

From emotional tributes to notable appearances, here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Familiar faces in the directors box

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartoi in the directors box during Sunderland's League One game against Bolton.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus returned to Wearside this week following a holiday abroad.

The French businessman has been a regular at the Stadium of Light since he bought the club earlier this year and has also followed Lee Johnson’s side on the road.

Against Bolton, Louis-Dreyfus was joined in the directors box by Juan Sartori, who has remained a shareholder at Sunderland following his connections with the previous owners.

While Stewart Donald was the Black Cats’ chairman, Sartori held a 20 per cent stake in the club but it’s unclear what percentage he now possesses.

This isn’t the first time Sartori has been at the Stadium of Light this season, but his latest appearance comes just a few weeks after South American reports claimed that Sunderland are in talks to purchase Uruguayan club C.A. Rentistas.

Ever since Sartori became involved on Wearside, there has been talk of the Black Cats forging closer ties in Uruguay.

Emotional tributes

Before the match against Bolton, Grant Leadbitter bid an emotional farewell to the Sunderland crowd after announcing his retirement from the game earlier this month.

There was also a moving round of applause before kick-off for club legend Len Ashurst who passed away aged 82.

Behind the scenes, the Stadium of Light’s press room was renamed ‘The Louise Wanless Media Lounge’ in memory of the club’s former media and communications boss.

Louise, 52, sadly passed away earlier this year following a long battle with illness, which led to an outpouring of tributes from the football community.

‘Wonderful. Kind. Brilliant. Happy,’ were the words used in a club statement to describe Louise.

A fourth substitution

Some fans may have been wondering how Sunderland were allowed to make four substitutions against Bolton.

After making a triple change when Niall Huggins, Leon Dajaku and Corry Evans replaced Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton in the 66th minute, the Black Cats later introduced Bailey Wright in place of Callum Doyle.

That is because Cirkin was suffering from suspected concussion after a nasty clash of heads with Bolton winger Lloyd Isgrove, which also forced the Wanderers man to be withdrawn.

This season, managers are allowed to make two ‘concussion substitutes’ so there is less pressure on members of the medical team when a player suffers a head injury.

During the last campaign, teams were allowed to make up to five substitutions as part of the football restart project, yet that has since been reversed to the standard three in-game changes this term.

