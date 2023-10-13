Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland Chairman Sir Bob Murray has revealed that current boss Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a "blueprint" for the Stadium of Light going forward as the Frenchmen eyes investment in the local area.

Consett-born Murray owned Sunderland from 1986 before relinquishing control to Niall Quinn 20 years later in 2006. In that time, Murray oversaw the club's move from Roker Park to the all-seater state-of-the-art Stadium of Light, which has now been the Black Cats' home for the last 26 years.

Although the stadium remains one of the biggest in the country and regularly hosts big events during the summer months, Sunderland fans have commented recently on Murray's creation looking a little run down, with certain aspects potentially requiring a refresh.

"I think he (Louis-Dreyfus) is looking at the stadium, he is looking at stadium park and he is looking for other facilities," Murray revealed to The Echo when asked about the condition of the Stadium of Light. "They have got a blueprint. They have been nice enough to share it with me and I'm massively supportive of it."

Louis-Dreyfus - along with his business partner Juan Sartori - is now in full control of the club after buying Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven's remaining shares.

Upon first becoming involved with Sunderland back in 2021, Louis-Dreyfus was quick to seek out the advice of former owner Murray and the two now share a good rapport.

Asked about his relationship with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Murray added: "He rang me when he bought the club. He was obviously interested in the club and somebody had told him that before you do anything, you need to speak to Bob Murray,

"That's what happened. It was a family friend who said that. He (Louis-Dreyfus) introduced himself and we had an hour and a half on the phone, in which he was getting me onside as well. We talked about the club, its history and its legacy. He is very eloquent and intelligent, way beyond his years."

Quizzed on whether he believed Louis-Dreyfus was the right man to take Sunderland forward, Murray responded: 'He has proved to be. I will do anything for him.

"I am very appreciative of him taking the club on because I couldn't find a Sunderland person to take the club on when I left. I couldn't find a rich guy who had left the area. There was nobody there, so it is quite obvious that we are going to have an outsider but he comes from a football family and he has a plan.

"He is investing across the club and he won't let any player go for nothing like before," Murray concluded.