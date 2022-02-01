Kyril Louis-Dreyfus gives this brief update on Sunderland's search for a new head coach

Louis-Dreyfus says that the process to replace Lee Johnson began in earnest on Tuesday morning, with the 24 hours immediately following his departure seeing the focus on concluding deals for Jay Matete and Jermain Defoe.

The Sunderland Chairman said the decision was not based solely on the 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, and confirmed in a brief interview with talkSPORT that no immediate replacement had been lined up.

"It was a difficult decision, it was a accumulation of things," Johnson said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

"We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.

"Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.

"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.

"We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.

"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."

Louis-Dreyfus was asked whether his dramatic tenure to date has been what he expected.

"It was not much different in Marseille," he said.

"I expected it to be like this and this is what I love, to be honest."

Grant McCann is currently the bookmakers’ favourite for the role, and there has been initial interest on both sides, but Louis-Dreyfus’ remarks underlined that the process is in its very early stages.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.